French TV maker Thomson has today launched Path 9A series, Path 9R series, and expanded its Oath Pro TV lineup by announcing new variants (50 and 75-inch models) in India. The TVs have been tested and developed with Google and are ‘Make in India’ certified.

Thomson’s Path 9A series focuses on HD and FHD TVs, whereas 9R series comprises of 4K TVs. There are four models in 9A series – 32-inch HD, 32-inch HD bezel-less, 40-inch FHD, and 43-inch FHD and three variants in 9R series – 43-inch 4K, 50-inch 4K, and 55-inch 4K.

The Path 9A and 9R series feature IPS A+ panel. They feature quad-core Amlogic processors and quad-core Mali GPUs. The 9R TVs support 4K and offer different HDR formats including HDR 10.

Thomson promises that its TVs will have access to over 5000 smart TV apps and games. The TVs run Android TV 9 out of the box. The company’s TV remote has dedicated buttons for Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, and even Google Assistant.

Having launched the 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants of the Oath Pro series, the company has added two new models – 50 and 75-inch today. Thomson Oath Pro series offers a 4K display with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. It also offers support for MEMC. In terms of audio, you get two 15W speakers combined with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround.

Path 9A,9R, Oath Pro Series: Pricing and Availability

The Thomson 9A series, 9R series, and new models of Oath Pro series will retail via Flipkart, starting from the 6th of August. The 32-inch HD version is priced at Rs.10,999, whereas the 32-inch HD bezel-less model will cost you Rs.11,499. The 40-inch FHD and 43-inch FHD variants in Path 9A series will be sold at Rs.16,499 and Rs.19,999 respectively.

Coming to 9R series, the 43-inch 4K variant costs Rs.21,999, 50-inch 4K model is priced at Rs 25,999, and 55-inch 4K Path will have a price tag of Rs 29,999. The 50-inch Thomson Oath Pro TV will retail at Rs. 28,999 and the 75-inch Thomson Oath Pro TV variant costs Rs. 99,999.