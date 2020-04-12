We all know that the stock lightning cable that Apple provides inside the box of the iPhones are really not that tough. After a few months of usage, the cable starts to shred near the connectors and becomes unusable in no time. So, if you are looking for a new one for yourself, look no more. I have found one of the toughest cables for you guys. The Lauco USB-C to Lightning cable comes with a cable that is braided with real Kevlar and is one of the toughest cables out there.

Lauco Technology Limited is a California-based company that specialises in designing and manufacturing USB-C accessories. The company aims to become one of the top brands of electronic accessories by delivering some high-quality products.

Now, their latest creation is the ultra-tough USB-C to Lightning cable that can handle just about anything you throw at it. The cables are braided with real Kevlar which is one of the toughest materials in the industry. They are heat resistant and can even withstand a burning flame. These are capable of delivering fast charge to your Apple devices. Also, the cables come with an anti-slip design and a reversible connector with aluminium casing.

The company also makes a USB-C to USB-C cable for the MacBook, any Android smartphone and the new iPad Pro. These cables support 100W fast charging and come equipped with the USB 3.1 Gen 2 that can deliver data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. You can also use the cable to connect your iPad or MacBook to an external display and it can deliver 4K videos and 60Hz.

Currently, the company is running a Kickstarter campaign. You can get the cables for a mere price of $14 (~Rs 1,060), that is 52% lower than the retail price when it goes up for sale.

So, if your Lightning or USB-C cable has started to get frayed and you are in the market looking for a tough cable, then this might just be the perfect one for you.