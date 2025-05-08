The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Releases in Theaters on December 17, 2027

After years of waiting, we finally have an official release date for the new Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt for Gollum. Warner Bros. announced the release date today. Following the official announcement of the movie in 2024, fans eagerly awaited the release date details. According to Warner Bros., The Hunt for Gollum will arrive in theatres on December 17, 2027.

Based on an acclaimed book series by J. R. R. Tolkien, LOTR has garnered a huge fandom, thanks to the five live-action projects that contributed to its success. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens were the creative minds behind The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Fortunately, Warner Bros. has hired the award-winning trio to produce The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The screenplay is being handled by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou. While Walsh and Boyens are very well-versed with the LOTR universe, Phoebe and Arty will be working on the huge project for the first time.

Andy Serkis, who made a name for himself among the LOTD fandom for his transformative portrayal of Gollum in the original film, is all set to reprise the role in the new movie. The film will deep dive into the origins of Gollum and allow us to learn an untold story about the creature.

The film was initially planned for a 2026 release, but recently, Serkis revealed that it is still in its early development phase and will not be released until December 2027. Details about the film are still scarce at the moment, but we may expect to get information about the new cast and returning ones in the coming months.