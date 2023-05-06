New Leak Sort of Confirms, No Solid-State Buttons for iPhone 15 Pro!

We have been hearing rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro for a while now. Several leaks hinted at interesting design changes as well. For example, the replacement of the Lightning port with the USB-C port, and the adoption of a new mute button. We also heard that the iPhone 15 Pro models will look to completely ditch physical buttons for sort of haptic buttons for a ‘button-less’ design. However, this might not happen after all.

Physical Buttons for iPhones Not Dead!

Top Apple supplier Cirrus Logic confirmed (via MacRumors) that Apple has indeed ditched the transition to solid-state buttons from physical buttons. This news confirms the earlier rumor shared by known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Cirrus Logic, via its shareholders’ letter for Q4 FY23, stated, “That said, among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned. As we have limited visibility into our customer’s future plans for this product at this time, we are removing the revenue associated with this component from our internal model.”

Earlier, Cirrus Logic’s high-performance mixed-signal (HPMS) segment (used in iPhones) was expected to provide two taptic engines for the iPhone 15 Pro models. This would have created the feeling of pressing a button without any physical movement.

This statement hints at the removal of the Solid-State Buttons from the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, this doesn’t denote the absolute death of the plan. Cirrus Logic’s HPMS might help fulfill Apple’s dream of ‘buttonless iPhones’ for its 2024 models, namely, the iPhone 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Render/9To5Mac

But, there will still be a few interesting changes to look forward to. The entire lineup is supposed to arrive with a USB-C port and Dynamic Island. The Pro models are said to get thinner bezels, a larger camera hump, and a periscope lens (for the iPhone 16 Pro Max). Internally, the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus will most likely pack the A15 Bionic chip while the Pro models will pack the upcoming A16 Bionic chip. The lineup is also expected to offer battery improvements, and performance boosts and come out of the box with iOS 17 expected at WWDC 2023.

With the iPhone 15 series likely to be released in the second week of September, we can only wait for further details to surface online or for some official details to arrive. Until then, enjoy the leaks and stay tuned for more information!

Feature Image Courtesy: 9To5Mac