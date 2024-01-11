The Finals Patch 1.4.1 Nerfs Aim Assist

While the player base of The Finals keeps growing, the developers are back from their holiday high with a minor new patch. Without wasting any time, Embark has pushed a patch to address an issue rising among The Finals community. This update sees the overpowered aim assist being nerfed for good. Let us have a look at the aim assist changes and all the nerfs in The Finals 1.4.1 patch.

Aim-Assist Changes in The Finals

According to their official blog, The Finals developers make sure aim assist is not too broken with a new patch. This update reduces camera magnetism to 35% from 50%. This makes players aim less sticky and lowers controller accuracy.

Along with that, zoom snapping receives major changes that impact aim assist. The zoom snapping angular velocity now has a max cap. This heavily prevents any unintentional rapid 90-degree turns. Preventing 90-degree turns on snapping will make it fair for players using a mouse to aim.

Aim assist will no longer help you zoom snap on targets when using the SR-84 Sniper Rifle, Revolver, LH1, and all Shotguns. This will enable players to have equal grounds when using these weapons. Medium class builds with ARs will still have a zoom snapping available but time will be reduced to 0.25s from 0.3s.

The new patch also fixed a known bug where the aim assist allowed players to snap onto invisible enemies without detecting them. This will make sure players no longer shoot invisible units while shooting in an empty space or other enemies. Moreover, you can still shoot invisible players if you detect them.

3rd Party Aim-Assist Removed from The Finals

Earlier, The Finals was getting to a point where even the M&K players were also using any means necessary to use the aim assist for extra advantage. Third-party clients such as rewasd and others are no longer allowed to have aim assist.

These apps are usually used to remap your keyboard as a controller. With aim assist removed from these apps, M&K players will no longer be able to have aim assist without using an actual controller.

With the amount of negative noise around aim assist in the game, Embark has started somewhere, and it’s a good look. Moreover, Embark has teased the addition of new content in the future weeks. While we wait for new The Finals content, do you think the aim assist is nerfed enough? Tell us in the comments below.