The Fantastic Four Trailer Is Now Expected to Release on February 4

2025 is lined with three of the most anticipated releases from Marvel. Captain America: Brave New World is set to premiere in February, followed by the release of Thunderbolts in May, leading us to The Fantastic Four First Steps, set to release in July. Even though Marvel has presented us with the Captain America Brave New World and Thunderbolts trailer, we have no Fantastic Four First Steps trailer. However, that is about to change since, according to a leak, The Fantastic Four trailer is supposed to be released sooner than you might have thought.

When Is The Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer Coming Out?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (Via: X/ Fantastic Four)

Initially, it was thought that The Fantastic Four First Steps trailer would be premiered at the Superbowl. However, according to a press release by Good Morning America (now edited), the trailer of Fantastic Four First Steps is set to be released on February 4, 2025. ABC’s Good Morning America’s press release featured a schedule for the upcoming week and Tuesday’s lineup. The press release mentioned “the debut of the ‘The Fantastic Four: First Stepts” movie trailer.”

As soon as people caught a hint of this, the press release was quickly edited, and this was removed. The trailer for Fantastic Four First Steps has been long overdue, and honestly, I expected it to come out by December.

It is slightly odd that the trailer will debut on Good Morning America. However, The broadcasting company of Good Morning America, ABC, is owned by Disney so it makes perfect sense. What do you guys expect to see from the trailer? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned with us for further updates!