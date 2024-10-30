The Bear Season 4 Release Window Revealed by FX Executive

Jeremy Allen White starrer The Bear arrived with its first season in 2022, and it became an instant hit – thanks to the well-written script and the strong performances by the brilliant actors. The FX television show is a kitchen dramedy that has garnered considerable fanfare and has blessed us with three seasons so far. Despite the third season’s mixed reactions, loyal fans have been rooting for The Bear Season 4 ever since they watched the concluding scene of the previous season.

The Bear fans didn’t hear any official announcement for Season 4 instantly, but the creators didn’t take time to proceed with the filming. Hence, some episodes of the fourth season were shot back-to-back with Season 3. During a guest appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni, FX Executive John Landgraf revealed that some parts of the fourth season have already been filmed. In continuation to that, he also said that the remaining filming will commence in February 2025. We don’t have any official release date yet, but all we know is that the creators have planned to release the new season of the Emmy-winning TV Series sometime in 2025. Image Courtesy: X/TheBearFX

While the television show captivated the fandom with its stable pace, cinematography, and storytelling in the first two seasons, it didn’t succeed in making the third season get the same amount of love. That’s because fans found Season 3 to be extremely slow.

In an interview, Landgraf addressed the issue and talked about it openly. He revealed that Christopher Storer always kept his creative liberty as a priority, so the slow pace in Season 3 was also intentional. He wanted the audience to feel the pain and connect with the characters even more than before. The FX CEO also assured the loyal fans that something great is coming their way, so they shouldn’t give up on the series and wait for the new season to arrive in 2025.