The Bear Season 4 Release Expected In June 2025: FX CEO

The Bear Season 3 arrived in June 2024, but unfortunately, even after bringing the best delicacies to the table, it didn’t feel fulfilling to most of the fanbase. That could be because the previous seasons used its best actors to the fullest, and the third season lacked that flavor. However, that probably doesn’t change the fact that it will still and will always be one of the most beloved shows with a massive fan following.

Image Courtesy: IMDb

The Bear is one of the most nominated comedy projects ever, so it isn’t possible that the FX Boss’s interview ends without him being questioned about the series’ further installments. So, in an interview with Variety, John Landgraf was asked when ‘The Bear’ is coming up with the much-awaited fourth season to the small screens. Landgraf replied that the main actors are heavily packed with other work commitments, so it’s hard for them to shoot for The Bear Season 4 lately.

Landgraf also stated that they haven’t yet gone through the entire script; they are familiar with some parts but not all.

“We couldn’t bring it back sooner because of all of the film projects the actors are on right now. We started a show with a with a team of great actors. Now we have a show with a team of movie stars. They do have to go back for a chunk of production. And we actually haven’t seen all the scripts yet. We’ve seen most of them, but not all of them.” – Landgraf, FX CEO John Landgraf

All the previous seasons of ‘The Bear’ usually took a gap of one year and premiered every June since 2022 without fail. For the time being, it seems difficult to expect the fourth season to follow the same pattern, but it is already known to us that some scenes of the anticipated season have already been shot simultaneously with the filming of Season 3.

Moreover, unlike most TV Shows, The Bear doesn’t feature an episode of 1 hour; instead, it comes with approximately 30-minute-long episodes. So, there is a possibility that the creators and actors somehow manage to deliver the new season in June 2025 without any delay.

Talking about The Bear Season 4 release, Landgraf said:

“So I’m actually incredibly proud and grateful to the team at “The Bear” that have dedicated themselves — despite of all the other hoopla they’ve been dealing with — to bring this thing back annually. I can’t say for sure, but my guess is it’ll come back the same time next year.”

That being said, it’s hard to state anything about the release window as of yet, so it’s best to wait for more official information from the creators before jumping to any conclusion.