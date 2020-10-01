Telegram has gained a slew of new features with the latest update bearing the version number 7.1.0. The messaging app now offers search filters, anonymous group admins, channel comments, and more after this update.

Search Filters

First up, Telegram is improving the search feature with the addition of search filters, which were just recently added to WhatsApp last month. With the new search filters, you can find the items you are looking for based on their type. The available search filters include Chats, Media, Links, Files, Music, and Voice Messages.

You can also search for messages based on a particular time period by typing the exact date or something like ‘Yesterday’ to narrow down the results. What’s more, you can even combine search filters for better accuracy.

Anonymous Group Admins

To protect the privacy of group admins, Telegram now offers the option to let admins stay anonymous. In other words, you won’t see the admin tag appear next to a user’s profile when this mode is enabled. More importantly, the messages sent by anonymized admins will have the group’s name instead of their own name tag.

Channel Comments

As the name suggests, channels now have a comment button to help subscribers discuss the posts through the channel’s discussion group. If you’re not part of the channel’s discussion group, it takes you to a mini chat window with other participants sharing their views about the original post. You can enable discussions in your channel from “Channel Settings > Discussion.”

Apart from these key features, the latest Telegram update improves the animations for the Android app. The new animations can be experienced when you expand the keyboard and switch themes. There are also new animated popups when you perform various activities, such as deleting messages, changing notifications, and saving media.

Further, Telegram has added the ability to preview chat lists if you’re using multiple accounts. To do so, you can press and hold on the profile picture in the account switcher. You can also take a peek at the messages in groups or personal chats with the same gesture.

And as always, Telegram has added support for more animated emojis. You can get all these features by downloading the latest update available on the Play Store or App Store.

Download Telegram (Android, iOS, and Desktop)