Telegram is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world, giving stiff competition to the behemoth that is WhatsApp. The app comes with a bunch of handy features, boasts top-notch security, and gets regular feature updates as well, which definitely makes it desirable for users.

Today, Telegram has announced that it has crossed yet another milestone — the messaging platform now has over 400 million monthly users globally. This means the company acquired 100 million new users over the last one year, having crossed 300 million users last year.

The messaging app has been undertaking a bunch of initiatives to be more socially responsible as well. It partnered with 17 countries’ health ministries to help during the COVID-19 pandemic; in India, Telegram partnered with the government to launch a dedicated channel to share verified news about Coronavirus.

Telegram also started an education initiative to help students stuck at home due to the lockdown. The company has announced that it will give 400,000 euros to educational content creators, and users will be able to take part in tests using the Quizbot feature.

Speaking about its plans through, and after, the lockdown, the company said “Telegram is aware of the civilization shift that is expected in a post COVID world and is trying to ensure that the new world about to be born is a better place than the one we’re leaving behind. This is a chance for people to use their time in isolation to create a better version of themselves – and a chance for technology to prove its worth for humanity. With such initiatives, the company is doing all it can not only to help contain the pandemic and combat the spread of unverified information – but also to find new ways of moving forward”