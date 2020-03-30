Telegram has always boasted of being a more feature-rich chat application when compared to its rival WhatsApp, and it’s also widely considered to be more secure. Now, in a new update, Telegram has added a bunch of new useful features into the mix making the app even more productivity-friendly than before. Here’s everything the latest update added.

1. Chat Folders

First and foremost, the app now supports Chat Folders. Think of these as workspaces. You can create multiple folders and add chats to them for better organisation. This way, you can keep work chats, family chats, and fun chats all in their own folder. The app also supports swiping to move between these folders which is great both in terms of being a time-saver and intuitive.

To create a chat folder, all you have to do is long press on the ‘Chats’ button in the toolbar and tap on the ‘Add Folder’ option. Then you can add new chats to the list, exclude chats from it, and more.

2. Unlimited Pinning, and Archiving

You can now pin as many chats as you like. If you have way too many Telegram channels that you’re a part of, you can now pin as many of them as you want without a hassle.

Also, on the other hand, if you want to hide chats, you can do so by archiving them.

3. Channel Statistics

For channel admins whose channels have over 1000 subscribers, you can now view detailed stats about your channel’s growth, and the performance of its posts.

Apart from that, the latest Telegram update also adds new animated emojis, including a new Coronavirus themed animated sticker, new voice recording animations in Android, an animated dice, and more.