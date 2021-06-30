TCL has today launched three new C-series TVs in India, and one of these is a Mini LED TV. The new TVs include – TCL C725, C728, and C825. While C725 and C728 feature QLED displays, C825 model boasts a Mini LED display. Here are the complete specifications and availability details of TCL’s latest TV lineup.

TCL C825: Specifications

TCL C825 is the company’s first Mini LED TV in India. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants, the TV features a 4K panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC, 5000:1 contrast ratio, and 111.5% DCI-P3 color gamut. TCL C825 is IMAX Enhanced certified and supports Dolby Vision IQ. It equips AiPQ Engine with AI Super Resolution that helps optimize text, upscale display & audio, and the overall contrast. It also includes a Game Master mode for an enhanced gaming experience.

For audio, TCL has used ONKYO 2.1 front-firing speakers and it supports Dolby Atmos. While the 55-inch variant features 30W (15W x 2) + 20W subwoofer, you get a 30W (15W x 2) + 30W subwoofer in the 65-inch model. As far as video calls are concerned, the TV offers a 1080p wide-angle camera that you can also use to take selfies while watching TV with hand gestures. Hand gestures are supported for fast forward, rewind, pause, and play controls too.

Coming to ports, you get 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB 2.0 port, Ethernet, and Audio output (RCA). It’s worth mentioning that the TV supports eARC, VRR, ALLM, and HDMI-CEC. In terms of software, you get Android TV 11, with official Google TV support slated to arrive in Q3 2021. The company also offers Home Entertainment Center with Gallery, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, TCL Channel, Game Center, and Game Mode integration.

TCL C728: Specifications

Also launched today is the TCL QLED 4K C728 Android TV. It is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. Much like the premium C825, it offers features such as Dolby Vision IQ, 120Hz refresh rate support with MEMC, Dolby Atmos, Game Master, and the AIPQ Engine.

Running on Android TV 11 (Google TV from Q3 2021), the TV offers TCL’s Home Control Center to operate the TV with your smartphone or cast content. You get 2 USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI 1.4 ports, and a single HDMI2.1 port here and it also supports eARC, ALLM, VRR, and CEC.

TCL C725: Specifications

Coming to TCL C725, the 4K QLED TV is also available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, a 60Hz refresh rate with MEMC, AiPQ engine, and runs on Android TV 11. You also get the camera here for making video calls through Google Duo.

TCL has also packed Home Entertainment Center and Home Control Center features to the C725. Ports include a single USB3.0 port, single USB 2.0 port, 2 HDMI 1.4 ports, and a single HDMI 2.1 port. You get 2x 12W integrated speakers with the C725.

Pricing and Availability

Check out the pricing of the latest TCL TVs launched in India below:

55-inch TCL C825 TV – Rs.1,14,990

65-inch TCL C825 TV – Rs. 1,49,990

55-inch TCL C728 TV – Rs. 79,990

65-inch TCL C728 TV – Rs. 1,02,990

75-inch TCL C728 TV – Rs. 1,59,990

50-inch TCL C725 TV – Rs. 64,990

55-inch TCL C725 TV – Rs. 72,990

65-inch TCL C725 TV – Rs. 99,999

As far as the availability is concerned, you can buy TCL C825 4K Mini LED TV from Amazon India from July 7 or pre-order now on Reliance Digital. TCL C728 4K TV is exclusive to TCL Store and exact availability remains unknown. On the other hand, you can buy TCL C725 4K TV from Amazon from July 7.