Tata Neu Super App Introduced to Let You Recharge, Shop, and Order Food

Tata Digital has introduced the Tata Neu super app, which tries to cater to the payment, shopping, food (and loads more) needs of netizens in India. The app was introduced at yesterday’s IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals and is now available for both Android and iOS users. Keep reading to know all about what this app has to offer.

Tata Neu App Launched

The Tata Neu app lets you shop from various Tata brands without the need for downloading individual apps. So, you can shop fashion and stuff from Tata Cliq and Westside, electronics from Croma, and groceries from Big Basket. You will also be able to book flight tickets for Air Asia, get medicines from 1mg, book a hotel room at IHCL Hotel, and Qmin is there to get you food from a 5-star hotel.

But the app also serves as a gateway for payments. You can send money to friends, family, or any vendor via Tata Neu UPI. This feature is currently being tested in collaboration with ICICI Bank and has received a green signal from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). There’s a QR code scanning option too, and you also have the option to pay your bills, much like other UPI apps in India.

You can also make payments at Tata brands’ online and offline versions via the Tata Neu app. Other financial services include loans, insurance, digital gold, the ability to get credit cards, and more. Much like on Paytm, the ability to check your credit score will also be introduced soon.

Another interesting thing about the app is a reward system called NeuCoins. Each time you make a payment, you earn NeuCoins, which can be redeemed too. For every NeuCoin, you will get Re 1 and the app doesn’t have any limit on how many you can earn or use.

There’s also the facility of NeuPass, which lets you subscribe to the app for exclusive privileges with Tata brands, a 5% additional NeuCoins, and many other benefits. Additionally, the Tata Neu app includes a Stories section, which is like a digital magazine with articles and videos on various genres like tech, lifestyle, and more.

The new Tata Neu app has ventured into the space, which is currently dominated by Paytm, which tries to provide similar services to users. It remains to be seen how well this app is received. At the moment, it has over a million downloads on the Google Play Store, so maybe it is on the right path. Will you use the new Tata Neu app? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!