Swiggy has now integrated Mumbai-based on-demand delivery platform Scootsy. The company had acquired Scootsy back in 2018 for almost Rs.50 crores. Scootsy app will no longer be functional.

Thanks to this integration, Swiggy users in Mumbai can now choose from a curated selection of food from Scootsy right on the Swiggy app. Some of the restaurants onboard include Yauatcha & Hakkasan of KA Hospitality, The Table, Masque, Royal China, and Four Seasons Hotel in addition to gourmet stores like FoodHall. Apart from this, Swiggy has partnerships with luxury hotels such as ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt and the Hilton.

Swiggy has expanded its range up to 10 kilometers in the city. This move, according to Swiggy, will reach a larger consumer base that is said to be five times more than their current target audience. According to Swiggy, a premium fleet of independent pick-up and delivery partners will deliver Scootsy orders.

“By leveraging synergies of both platforms, we are able to home deliver premium services to a much wider customer base in Mumbai,” said Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy, in a statement.

It is worth noting that this expansion is applicable only to Swiggy customers in Mumbai since Scootsy operates just in the city. Right now, there’s no information if Scootsy would expand beyond Mumbai.

“Since the acquisition of Scootsy in 2018, we have been closely observing the premium category and grasping the underpinnings of creating delightful experiences for discerning customers. This, clubbed with the upshift in consumer interest in premium offerings, made for the perfect timing to integrate Scootsy with Swiggy,” Sundar added.