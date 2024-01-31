Stellar Blade Arrives on PS5 in April 2024

Stellar Blade has earned a lot of recognition for various reasons. And, after building a lot of hype and expectations around the game, we finally have the release date for Stellar Blade. Announced during the first State of Play of 2024, we also get an extended look at the gameplay of the upcoming hack-n-slash action-adventure title.

Revealed at the event, Stellar Blade will launch on April 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5. The new showcase in State of Play gave us a brief backdrop on the world and general gameplay loop of Stellar Blade. We play as Eve, a warrior from an off-world colony looking to defeat the Naybitas. She joins the team of Adam, a survivor on Earth, and Lily, a member of an old airborne squad.

Players will explore and venture into the Earth settlement Xion, where numerous individuals live. They’ll get to take jobs from them and then explore the semi-open world wastelands in hunt of Naybitas enemies. The game also features a leveling system, where unlocking skills will improve Eve’s performance. As per the official blog post, you need to collect something called Exospins to do that.

Finally, Stellar Blade will also feature various costumes for Eve, which players can change into. Furthermore, we also see Eve briefly fighting Naybitas using her fists, possibly implying that there will be style changes later in the game. And, to top it all off, players can enjoy the experience while listening to beautiful in-game music.

Pre-Orders for Stellar Blade Go Live Soon

Pre-orders for Stellar Blade go live on February 7, 2024. Stellar Blade will retail for $69.99 at 7 am PST. Pre-ordering will reward players with the planet diving suit, classic round glasses, and ear armor earrings.

Furthermore, there will be a deluxe edition for $79.99. That includes the pre-order incentives, as well as Stargazer Suit for Eve, Stargazer Wear for Adam, Stargazer Coat for Lily, Half-Rim Glasses for Eve, Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for Eve, Stargazer Pack for the Drone, 2,000 SP EXP and 5,000 Gold in-game currency.

Let us know what you think about the upcoming action-adventure game in the comments below.