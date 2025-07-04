Squid Game Season 3’s Original Ending Revealed by Creator and It Makes More Sense

Squid Game’s run has finally come to an end. Even though season 3 attempted to conclude as epic as possible, many people were still unhappy with how the series concluded. However, what if I told you that the ending of Squid Game Season 3 we saw was not the original one? In a recent interview, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, confirmed that the ending we got was not the original one, and he had a very different idea for the conclusion of Squid Game.

Image Credit: Netflix (via YouTube/Netflix, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, recently gave an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that his idea did not include the death of Gi-hun. According to him, Gi-hun was the one who saw the American Squid Game recruiter when he went to America to visit his daughter. In his statement, Hwang Dong-hyuk said-

“It was having Gi-hun end the game, in one way or another, and leave alive and go see his daughter in America. So originally, I thought the person who witnesses the American recruiter woman would be Gi-hun.”

This reveal came as a slight shock to fans because a vast majority would have preferred this ending over the one we got, but it was scrapped anyway, and the one we got. However, this was not the only interesting thing Dong-hyuk told us about.

He also confirmed that the scene in Squid Game Season 3, where we see an American Recruiter played by Cate Blanchett near the end, was put simply because he wanted to show that even though the games in Korea were over, the human greed and capitalism that runs Squid Game can never be completely removed. He confirmed that adding that scene was not for the sake of creating more room for further projects, but to simply send out that message. In his comment, Hwang Dong-hyuk said-

“I didn’t end it on that note in order to deliberately leave room for further stories to happen. Gi-hun and Front Man, through these characters, the Games in Korea have ended. And because this story started out with me wanting to tackle issues about the limitless competition and the system that’s created in late capitalism, I wanted to leave it on a note highlighting the fact that these systems, even if one comes down, it’s not easy to dismantle the whole system — it will always repeat itself.”

So, with that being said, I believe that it is a rather sad day for fans who were expecting to see some information regarding the American Squid Game soon, but now, the prospects of it seem low. Squid Game Season 3’s ending was honestly a bit underwhelming, but the tease of an American Squid Game made things rather interesting for people. Now that the creator himself is not looking forward to making it, there is a good chance that it might not happen. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments.