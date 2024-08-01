Squid Game Season 2 Release Date Announced, Final Season 3 Confirmed Too

It is indeed a good morning because while people cannot get over the hype for The Boys Season 4, a new announcement has been made that has hit binge-watchers with excitement. The release date of Squid Game Season 2 has been confirmed and along with that, it has also been confirmed that Squid Game will return with a Final Season or Season 3. In this article find out all you should know about this!

Squid Game Season 2 Will Release on December 26, 2024

Squid Game Season 2 is coming December 26.



The Final Season coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/Y3fQJ7LA2h— Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2024

In a tweet made by Netflix India, it has been confirmed that Squid Game Season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 26, 2024. In the previous season, we saw that after successfully making his way out of the game, Seong Gi-hun vowed to take revenge and rejoined the game. So, in this season, we will most probably get to see a more fierce and sinister version of Seong Gi-hun as compared to the scared and timid version of him in Season 1.

Squid Game Season 3 Is Set to Release in 2025

In the same tweet that announced the release date for Squid Game Season 2, the release window of Season 3 was also announced. According to the tweet made by Netflix, Squid Game Season 3 will be released sometime in 2025. As of now, we do not have any details whatsoever about what is going to be the plot of Squid Game Season 3 but as soon as we get our hands on some information, we’ll let you folks know ASAP. Till then, stay tuned!