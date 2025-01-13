Squid Game Creator Explains Real Meaning Behind the Rapper ‘Thanos’ Name

Squid Game Season 2 introduced us to an entirely new set of characters, including the purple-haired rapper Thanos. While he entertained most of the fandom with his goofy personality, he also became one of the most annoying characters for many others.

Thanos created a lot of problems for the other players, especially the ones who wanted to quit the game. In fact, he was the one responsible for the brutal conflict in the men’s washroom. He was a complex yet intriguing character flexing a weird name. In the end, the fandom was left wondering why the creator chose such a nerdy name. Well, we finally have our answer.

Recently, the Squid Game creator opened up about the real meaning behind ‘Thanos’ name. He stated, “It doesn’t really suit a rapper as a name, it was to design him to be a character fans worldwide could love. But I am so grateful he is getting this much love.“

For the unacquainted, Thanos in Squid Game Season 2 was portrayed by a real-life South Korean rapper, Choi Seung-Hyun, aka T.O.P. There’s no denying that he did a fantastic job and grabbed a lot of attention from the global audience. Squid Game creator also praised him and revealed in an interview that it took a lot of courage for the rapper to portray a character like Thanos, who is such a negative influence on anyone around.

Also, if you aren’t familiar with Seung-Hyun, let me tell you that he had a lot of similarities with Squid Game’s Thanos in real life. Nine years ago, the rapper got involved in a marijuana case that happened to be his downfall. So, basically, Squid Game Season 2 gave him a chance to shine once again despite all the odds and negativity around him. In short, the actor went on a redemption arc by playing this character on the screen.