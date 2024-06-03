Spotify Premium Prices Jump in the US (Again!)

Spotify Premium offers a lot of benefits to its users like ad-free music listening, unlimited skips, offline playback, and more. Soon, Spotify subscribers in the US will have to pay more to enjoy these benefits as the music streaming service announces a price hike for all Premium plans.

In a blog post, Spotify introduced the upcoming prices of their Premium plans. The streaming platform stated the reason for the hike is to “continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience”.

Last year, the company had increased the price of their Individual plan from $9.99 to $10.99, and now, its price has gone up to $11.99. Similarly, the Duo plan will cost $16.99 from the previous $14.99. The Family Premium is going to be a whopping $19.99 which is a jump from the $16.99 earlier. Premium Plans Previous Price New Price Individual $10.99 $11.99 Duo $14.99 $16.99 Family $16.99 $19.99

These new prices will take effect from July 2024. Current subscribers should start getting messages on their email from Spotify anytime soon. The price of the Spotify’s Student plan remains the same at $5.99, so existing Student members

These prices are surely going to hit the wallets of current Spotify subscribers. Plus, there are no additional benefits that we get with the price increase. In an era where there are more streaming services than you can count on your fingers, and each one increasing its prices, I won’t be alone in saying that this price hike couldn’t have come at a worse time.

What do you think of the latest price hike, and will you still use Spotify Premium? Share your thoughts in the comments below.