Anker’s Soundcore has today launched the ‘Life U2’ neckband earphones in India. The Life U2 features a lightweight flexible silicone neckband with a titanium alloy steel core.

Soundcore Life U2 offers cVc 8.0 noise reduction that suppresses background noise. It comes with 10mm dynamic drivers and has a BassUp mode that supposedly offers 70 percent extra bass for all the bassheads out there. You can switch between EQ modes by simultaneously long-pressing the power and volume down buttons.

In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 that offers up to 20 meters range. You won’t find support for Qualcomm’s aptX codecs here. Instead, the audio codec you’re getting is SBC. One convenient aspect worth mentioning is that it supports multi-point connection, which lets you connect two devices at the same time and seamlessly switch between them.

Like most Soundcore products available in the market, the Life U2 features an official IPX7 rating. This means that you will have no trouble using these earphones for workouts or in rains.

As far as the battery life is concerned, you get up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge with the 185 mAh battery. The company has used a USB-C port on this one and it comes with fast charging capabilities. A quick 5-minute charge will power the earphones for 2 hours. Completely charging the earphones will take up to 2 hours.

Soundcore has priced the Life U2 at ₹2,899 with an 18 month warranty. It is available to buy right now in a Black color variant on Flipkart.

Buy the Anker Soundcore Life U2 from Flipkart (₹2,899)