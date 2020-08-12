Anker has today launched the Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds come with 8mm triple-layer dynamic drivers, which according to Anker, delivers 40 percent bass and 100 percent more treble.

The Soundcore Life Dot 2 features an AirWing design made of soft silicone. According to the company, this design deflates and adjusts to the shape of your ears for a better fit and comfort.

In terms of connectivity, Anker has used Bluetooth 5.0 on these earbuds. Moreover, there is support for ‘Push and Go’ technology that automatically connects to the last paired device whenever you take the earbuds out of the charging case.

One of the neat features of Soundcore Life Dot 2 is its single earbud mode. Thanks to this mode, the Life Dot 2 automatically switches to mono audio when you’re using just one of the earbuds.

If you’re planning to get a pair of TWS earbuds for your gym sessions or home workout, you will be glad to know that the Soundcore Life Dot 2 has an official IPX5 rating.

As far as the battery life is concerned, you get 8 hours of playback time on a single charge. According to Anker, the battery life goes up to 100 hours with the charging case. Also, the earbuds feature a USB-C port for charging which is always nice to see. Plus, thanks to the fast charging capabilities, you get up to 90 minutes of playtime with 10 minutes of charging.

Soundcore Life Dot 2 comes in a single black color option and is priced at Rs. 3,499.

