Sony showcased its Sony WH-H910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at IFA 2019 last September, adding another new offering to its popular ANC lineup. Well, if you have been waiting for it to land in India, your wait is now over.

In terms of design, Sony WH-H910N comes with a silicone headband and soft-cushioned earpads to offer a comfortable fit. The earpads are foldable, making it easy to carry in a bag.

The headphones equip dual noise-cancellation microphones – one feed-forward and one feed-back to cancel out external noises. It is powered by Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor technology and we all how amazing it is.

Sony WH-H910N comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has 25mm drivers. It supports Hi-Res Audio, LDAC (maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps), and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE-HX). The headphones come with built-in support for popular voice assistants – Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Adaptive Sound Control feature automatically adjusts the sound output based on your surroundings. However, you won’t have Sony’s Ambient Sound feature here that lets you manually control the ambient sound levels through the company’s Headphones+ app with these headphones.

The headphones come with a feature called Quick Attention Mode that enables you to have a quick conversation with others by using the touch-activated sensors equipped on the right earpad. This way, you’ll no longer have to remove your headphones if someone asks you a question. The headphones also let you answer phone calls and control music playback.

As far as battery life is concerned, Sony promises up to 35 hours of usage time with these headphones. In case you run out of battery, you can get 2.5 hours of listening time by charging the headphones for 10 minutes through its USB-C port.

The Sony WH-H910N retails at a price of Rs. 21,900 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart from today — February 14, 2020. So, if your partner is an audiophile, maybe you get a nice pair of ANC headphones like these.