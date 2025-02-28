Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Solo Leveling Season 2 is moving on an unstoppable pace to adapt the highly anticipated Jeju Island arc in this season, and they have perfectly covered every arc until now. The Return to Demon Castle arc ended on a high note, with Jinwoo defeating Baran’s clone, in the previous episode. Now, if you are curious about what awaits our hero in the next episode, find out the exact release date and time of Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9 for your region here.

Jinwoo has successfully defeated the final boss of Demon Castle, and it’s now time to head into the most awaited Jeju Island arc in the upcoming episode. That said, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9 is confirmed to be released on March 1, 2025, at 9:30 AM PT (or 12:30 PM ET).

What to Expect from Solo Leveling S2 Episode 9?

Sung Jinwoo’s quest to obtain the final ingredient for the Holy Water of Life was successful as he vanquished Baran’s clone, the final boss of Demon Castle, in the end.

With the Return to the Demon Castle arc coming to an end, it’s time for the Hunter x Hunter-like ant arc in Solo Leveling. The animators have already laid the foundation for the Jeju Island arc in between episodes. However, the next episode will officially mark the beginning of the best arc of Solo Leveling.

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures (via X/@sololeveling_en)

Before that, Jinwoo will visit the hospital to resurrect his mother with the Holy Water of Life he obtained in the Demon Castle. Will Jinwoo’s mother recover from the Eternal Slumber? Find out in episode 9 along with the training of S-Rank hunters before the raid.

To stream the latest episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 as soon as they are released, you can go to Crunchyroll and Prime Video in global markets. The sequel will release on other anime streaming platforms, like Netflix, Hulu, and more, later.