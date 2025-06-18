Solo Leveling Is the Most-Watched Anime of All-Time on Crunchyroll: Sony

Solo Leveling holds the top spot as the most iconic manhwa among the webtoon reading community. Thus, the expectations were sky high when a Solo Leveling anime was announced. A-1 Pictures was entrusted with a formidable challenge, and they delivered the best anime adaptation of a manhwa title. Solo Leveling anime has been busy shattering records since its release last year, and now Sony has officially confirmed that Solo Leveling is the most-watched anime of all time on Crunchyroll.

The debut season of Solo Leveling anime set the perfect stage, and the second season successfully adapted some of the best arcs of Solo Leveling. As a result, Solo Leveling anime’s popularity exploded around the world. According to the FY24 Review released by Sony, the Solo Leveling anime has secured the No.1 position in terms of total views on the Crunchyroll platform’s history.

Image Credit: Sony Group Corporation (via FY24 review document)

Solo Leveling has surged to the top and is sitting on the throne after beating the likes of juggernaut anime such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Recently, Solo Leveling anime bagged most of the awards, including the Anime of the Year award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.

Undoubtedly, Solo Leveling is the most fan-favorite anime among the modern anime audience and will continue to soar higher as season 3 is in production stages now. The race for the most-watched anime on Crunchyroll is about to get even more intense as One Piece is adapting one of its best arcs, Demon Slayer is returning with a trilogy, and JJK is adapting the Culling Games arc.