Snapchat Finally Lets You Change Your Username Almost a Decade After Its Launch

Snapchat has been in existence for over a decade and still lacked a crucial feature: the ability to edit usernames, which is easily available on social media apps like Instagram, Twitter, and more. Not anymore! The messaging platform has now added the ‘Change username’ feature, using which you can finally modify your Snapchat username if you are too embarrassed or bored of the current one.

You Can Now Change Your Snapchat Username

Snapchat says that users will be able to change their usernames on both Android and iOS, starting February 23. This feature will roll out at a global level, and hence, it will reach all users.

This feature will avoid the need for users to delete and change their Snapchat accounts altogether, which was an option up until now for people who really dreaded their usernames.

Changing a username is easy. All users need to do is head to the Settings option in their Profile section, select the Username option, enter the new one, and voila! Your username will finally be updated. While the feature isn’t available for many users at the moment, we, at Beebom were able to get access to it. So you can refer to our in-depth guide on how to change Snapchat username to know more details.

Before you proceed, there are a few things to note. Firstly, Snapchat allows users to update their usernames only once a year and users won’t be able to use a name that was used in the past. Plus, once the username changes, the old one will be gone forever.

For those who don’t know, while you can’t change your username currently, you can still change your Snapchat display name. Again, it can be done by going to the Settings -> Clicking on the Name option -> Entering the ones you like and you are sorted!

Since Snapchat has finally introduced the most-requested feature, do let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below. Also, do tell us if you will change your Snapchat username once the feature goes live.