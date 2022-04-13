Snapchat Introduces Dynamic Stories for Real-Time News Updates

Snapchat wants to provide its users with genuine news content, and for this, the popular messaging app has come up with Dynamic Stories. This new feature will let news outlets publish news in real-time so that people don’t miss out on what’s happening in the world without ever leaving Snapchat.

Snapchat’s Dynamic Stories Introduced

Dynamic Stories will reside in the app’s Discover section and will make use of a partner news publisher’s RSS feed to create Stories based on the news being published on the web. The content will also be updated in real-time, so it doesn’t miss out on news stories.

This will help users get access to news in real-time, be it updates on the political world or gossip from the fashion world. Dynamic Stories also aims to provide users with local content to users globally. This feature has started rolling out in India, the US, the UK, and France.

For India, Snapchat has partnered with news publishers like GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, and Vogue India. The US gets Axios, Bloomberg, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, Self, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Vice, and Vogue as news publishers for Dynamic Stories.

For the UK, there’s British Vogue, GQ UK, The Independent, and The Mirror. And for France, Snapchat has collaborated with publishers like Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, and Vogue France.

Snapchat’s Rashmi Daryanani also suggests that Dynamic Stories will be available in English, Hindi, and Marathi in India. News content in more Indian languages is expected to be made available soon. Furthermore, it is revealed that news publishers are already seeing the fruits of this Snapchat feature. While The Washington Post got over a million views on its Ukraine war coverage, MissMalini garnered 200k views in the first 30 days of launch.

This comes after Snapchat onboarded various news publishers to provide video content for its Discover section back in 2018. Videos on Dynamic Stories could also be introduced soon, as per a report by 9To5Mac.

Snapchat emphasizes the fact that the information disseminated via Dynamic Stories will be genuine and from verified news publishers. So, what do you think of the new Dynamic Stories feature on Snapchat? Will you use it for getting your daily news updates? Let us know in the comments below!