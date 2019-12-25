Just in case you thought Google Assistant or Alexa has gained popularity with its smart speaker lineup, a new report is here to tell you otherwise. According to a recent report by market research firm Futuresource Consulting, Apple’s Siri is the most popular virtual assistant across the world with 35 percent market share.

If that doesn’t surprise you, the second one will – Microsoft’s Cortana. The virtual assistant that I’ve ignored for years has a market share of 22 percent, thanks to Microsoft’s decision to ship Cortana in all the Windows 10 PCs out there.

Google Assistant comes third with 9 percent market share and Alexa accounts for a mere 4 percent market share. In the meantime, Baidu’s DeurOS has a 15% market share in China.

“Growth presently continues unabated, as virtual assistants become a common feature across the Consumer Electronics and Automotive sectors. Indeed, 2020 will be the year when shipments of voice-enabled products overtake those with no voice capability.”, says Simon Forrest, Principal Technology Analyst at Futuresource Consulting.

When it comes to the smart speaker market, there is no doubt that Siri and Cortana lag behind as Google Assistant and Alexa offer superior service with comparatively relevant responses to queries.

In fact, Amazon is putting in efforts to stay ahead in the competition. Recently, the tech giant introduced Alexa emotions, a feature that allows the virtual assistant to express excitement and disappointment.

While all these virtual assistants essentially lock down customers to an ecosystem of devices right now, the scenario could change soon as tech giants Apple, Amazon, and Google are working together to build an open-source standard dubbed Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP) to bring in interoperability.

So, which virtual assistant do you use the most? Let us know in the comments.