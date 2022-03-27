Shottr Is the Ultimate Screenshot App for macOS Users; Here’s Why!

If you are a blogger, writer, or tech journalist like us here at Beebom, I’m sure you know the significance of quality screenshots in your life. While taking a screenshot on Windows or Mac computers is as easy as pressing a few keys simultaneously, the default screenshot tools on these platforms often offer very limited features. Hence, many of us use third-party screenshot tools to get additional features like scrolling screenshots, markup, or text recognition. Although there are many options, macOS has got a new alternative in the form of Shottr, which offers a variety of features for taking screenshots. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Shottr – The Ultimate Screenshot Tool for macOS

Shottr is primarily a compact and fast screenshot tool for macOS that has been optimized for Apple’s M1 chipsets to deliver a quick and easy screenshot-grabbing experience for users. It only takes around 17ms to capture a screenshot and about 165ms to show the results. For reference, by the time the preview box of the default macOS screenshot tool shows up on the screen, you would be able to save a Shottr screenshot on your desktop.

Furthermore, Shottr comes with numerous useful features for designers, UI developers, and pixel-professionals. You can take scrolling screenshots with auto-scrolling, recognize texts, remove objects and texts, and annotate screenshots with signs and symbols. The tool can also be used as a screen ruler to measure the pixel distance between two objects. Moreover, it also offers precise quick zoom capabilities and lets users make pixel-perfect adjustments.

The creator of Shottr, Max K, describes his screenshot tool as a “small, human-sized screenshot app built for those care about pixels.” Max developed the app using Swift. And one of the key highlights of Shottr is that it is completely free to use. There are no one-time payments or subscription plans involved as of now, which makes Shottr an ultimate screenshot tool for Mac users.

The app comes as a 1.5MB package and is available to download on its official website. Check out the official video attached below to watch Shottr in action. Also, if you end up using Shottr on your Mac, be sure to let us know your experience in the comments below.