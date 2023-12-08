Hellblade 2 Senua’s Saga Gameplay and Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

After a launch of anticipation, the Game Awards 2023 show is finally live. Besides all the amazing nominations and winners, everyone is waiting for news on their favorite games, including Hellblade 2. We finally have some more information on that, including a taste of the gameplay and a release window.

At the Game Awards 2023 held recently, Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios finally shed light on Hellblade 2 through a handy gameplay trailer. The new trailer spans a little over 2 minutes and 30 seconds and features a combination of cinematic action and deadly gameplay.

The trailer further shows Senua continuing her journey through the cursed landscape while battling the demons that exist inside her head. However, that doesn’t stop the otherworldly monsters from sometimes taking over.

As was expected, Hellblade 2 looks quite amazing, along with improved graphics, gameplay, and gore.

Furthermore, a tentative release date for Hellblade 2 has been revealed, with the story adventure game launching sometime in 2024. The game will be released on all major platforms, including Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and Steam.

While the trailer does look amazing, we will have to wait a while for additional gameplay and an exact release date. Nonetheless, the Game Awards 2023 are quite a sight to behold. What are your thoughts on Hellblade 2? Drop them in the comments below!