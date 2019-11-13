German audio company, Sennheiser, has expanded its portfolio in India by launching a pair of premium Bluetooth earphones called the IE 80 S BT. Targeted squarely at audiophiles, the earphones support Bluetooth 5 and multiple high-resolution streaming codecs, such as LHDC, aptX HD, AAC and AKM DAC. According to the company, it can process high bit-rate audio found in uncompressed music formats, giving it performance that’s on-par with high-end wired headphones.

Originally unveiled at the Hong Kong Advanced Audio Visual Exhibition earlier this year, the earphones can be customized using Sennheiser’s Smart Control App, enabling one-touch access to Siri and Google Assistant. It also has a dedicated hardware button for summoning either of the two voice assistants.

The earphones come with 10 mm dynamic drivers and powerful neodymium magnets that the company claims offers ‘tonally balanced’ sound similar to Sennheiser’s audiophile headphones. It also has a Bluetooth neckband that can be easily detached so that the earphones can be used with an optional audio cable if required. The Sennheiser IE 80 S BT has a frequency range of 10-20,000Hz and, is said to offer a 6-hour battery life when using the SBC codec.

Commenting on the launch, Kapil Gulati, the Director, Consumer Segment, at Sennheiser India, said: ” (The) IE 80 S BT earphones are meticulously crafted to the most demanding standards”. According to him, “The earphones meet the Sennheiser’s criteria for a high-end audio product and match the exceptional performance of their wired predecessor ensuring refined audio for audiophiles”.

The Sennheiser IE 80 S BT has been priced at a whopping Rs. 39,990 and will be available for purchase via various online and offline channels in the country, although, further details about its availability seem to be unavailable at this point.