WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there, and even though its owned by Facebook — the company every one loves to hate — and though people have long been saying that it’s not as secure as it would have one believe, there’s no doubt WhatsApp’s user base isn’t dwindling. That’s partly due to the app adding new features every now and then.

Now, in WhatsApp’s latest beta update for its Android client, details have been spotted hinting that the chat app might be bringing support for animated sticker packs soon. This was uncovered by WABetaInfo which has a long track record of digging into WhatsApp updates to find features that the company is working on.

According to WABetaInfo’s findings, it spotted tracks hinting at animated stickers in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, and was even able to get some screenshots of the animated packs that will be available once the feature launches.

All Stickers Packs received a server side update from WhatsApp!

Open WhatsApp > Chat > Stickers button > Plus icon and you see "UPDATE" for all packs you have previously downloaded. Reasons of the update are actually unknown. Maybe some improvements. pic.twitter.com/h2k1oPsyOP — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 16, 2020

What’s more, WABetaInfo succeeded in downloading and using one of these sticker packs, and has released a video showing how the stickers will be animated and what they will look like.

It’s noteworthy that animated stickers aren’t available in WhatsApp yet, in stable or in the beta channel, and there’s no telling how long it will be before WhatsApp decides to roll the feature out. The chat app is also expected to roll out a dark mode soon, which is personally something I’m more excited about than animated sticker packs.