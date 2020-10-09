Saregama has today launched Carvaan Mini Kids, the company’s portable Bluetooth speaker aimed at kids in the 2 – 10 years age group. The speaker comes pre-loaded with 86 rhymes, 335 stories, 15 learning topics, and 33 mantras. All of the content is available in English/ Hindi and you can view the entire list of media here.

Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids Features

The rhymes include popular ones such as Humpty Dumpty, Mary had a Little Lamb, Ringa Ringa Roses, Jack & Jill. The speaker offers stories such as Panchtantra, Akbar & Birbal, fairy tales, and even mythology. The educational content includes phonetics, alphabets, and tables, while there are mantras and devotional songs such as Gayatri Mantra and Hanuman Chalisa.

The speaker has a total of six buttons at the top, including the power & play/ pause button, previous, next, volume up, volume down, and repeat. You can switch on the speaker by pressing the power button for 3 to 4 seconds.

And to the left, we have dedicated buttons to switch modes. Similarly, the right side of the speaker has a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting external speakers or headphones and the button to enable Bluetooth mode (version 4.1). Also, at the rear, the speaker has a battery charging indicator, a USB-C charging port, AUX input port, USB 2.0 port, and a reset button.

Since the content is pre-loaded, this Bluetooth speaker doesn’t require an Internet connection and you can play media without any ad interruptions. The speaker offers up to 4 hours of playback time on a single charge and it takes up to 2 hours to charge up the speaker.

Price and Availability

Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids retails at Rs. 2,990 and is available in a Baby Blue color variant. If all these sound interesting to you, you can purchase the speaker from the company’s online store.

Buy Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids (Rs. 2,990)