New GTA 6 Leak Offers a Closer Look at Plane Gameplay, Massive Map, Radio Stations, and More

The fifth GTA 6 leak is here, and the leaker has delivered the plane gameplay, as promised, based on the poll. In addition to showcasing Jason flying a plane, the new GTA 6 gameplay leak offers a first look at the game’s radio stations and teases the massive scale of the in-game map.

Fifth GTA 6 Leak Uncovers Major Details on Plane Gameplay and Map Size

The fifth and latest GTA 6 leak opens with Jason flying a Crop-Duster plane, one of the major GTA 6 vehicles. The two-and-a-half-minute clip is almost filled with scenes of Jason swiftly flying towards Vice City, the centerpiece of the GTA 6 map.

The leaker switches the camera angle while the plane is in the air, from third-person view to free look, to showcase the gigantic scale of the GTA 6 map. This is a classic feature in the previous GTA installments; players can change the camera angle while using a vehicle.

While the latest clip may initially seem uninteresting as we see Jason flying around the city, it gets exciting when you pay attention to the details. First, the GTA 6 map is massive as the earlier leaks have hinted.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The draw distance and distant LOD (Level of Detail) are impressive, as you can clearly see the buildings, roads, vehicles, etc far off in the distance.

Furthermore, Rockstar is bringing back Volumetric Clouds, first seen in Red Dead Redemption 2. The new 3D clouds look like a step up from their previous title and make the game all the more immersive. Halfway through the clip, CyberLeeks turns on GTA 6’s radio while showcasing the game’s plane gameplay.

Interestingly, the radio station has a separate ‘On-Demand’ option. The leaker selects Stockyard FM, one of the on-demand stations, which plays “Overpowered” by Roisin Murphy. A closer look at the in-game radio menu reveals a few other radio stations, such as Circoloco Records Radio (from GTA Online), V-Rock, Back Country Radio, and Symphony FM.

In addition to Róisín Murphy’s “Overpowered”, SG Lewis, Robyn, and Channel Tres’ “Impact” and Tate McRae’s “Sports Car”, the following songs have been spotted in the radio menu: “For What It’s Worth” by Stevie Nicks, “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glenn Campbell, “Symphony No. 5 III.” by Allegro Molto Sibelius.

Unfortunately, the plane gameplay comes to an abrupt end. However, CyberLeeks playing as Jason once again fires a scoped rifle at a wall in a specific pattern. He uses the bullets to spell out the word “LEEK”, suggesting that the GTA 6 leaker has a playable game build.

If that’s the case, more GTA 6 gameplay leaks could be inevitable before the GTA 6 Extended Look drops on Netflix next week.