NBA 2K27 is Already Teasing a GTA 6 Collab

GTA 6 is yet to be released, and it would seem that Take-Two is already dropping cryptic hints about a collab with NBA 2K27. In the trailer titled “NBA 2K27: Season 1,” the devs showcase gameplay and other features like “My Team,” “My City,” and new locations such as Lion & Vine Park.

Towards the end of the trailer, 2K showcased a 2K Mart and things players can expect to see inside. Within the 2K Mart, there’s a poster that features palm trees. The overall color grading is synonymous with GTA 6 branding. This looks like something straight out of GTA Vice City.

We also get to see two arcade machines that have the words “Season 3” written on them. Based on what we know, NBA 2K27 Season 1 will have a six-week cycle. Season 2 will kick off on October 16, 2026, and should end sometime towards the end of November. Given how early it is to tease Season 3 at the moment, all signs indicate a possible GTA 6 collab with NBA 2K27.

Image Credit: Take-Two Interactive

With GTA 6 releasing on November 19, 2026, the timeline aligns well. Furthermore, with the recent GTA 6 leak showcasing Jason playing basketball, an NBA 2K27 collab would seem possible. The only question is what to expect. Since Jason is not a basketball player, it’s an unknown variable at the moment.

We speculate that we could see a Vice City-themed kit added to NBA 2K27 as part of the collab. Jason will probably not have his likeness added to NBA 2K27, but we could see NBA stars added to the GTA 6 Map, as NPCs, perhaps. It would be possible given that the IPs are owned by the same parent company.

It’s far too soon to say for certain what to expect, but it’s clear that 2K and Rockstar Games have something planned. After all, Strauss Zelnick was featured in WWE 2K26, so a basketball collab is not too far-fetched in the least. We could see hints of this potential NBA 2K27 collab in the upcoming GTA 6 extended look on Netflix this week.