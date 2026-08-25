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GTA 6 Game Store Leak Confirms Wearable AirPods and Headphones You Can Customize

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Lucia wearing earbuds in GTA 6 pool
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • CyberLeek has released the 14th GTA 6 leak online, titled "Game Store".
  • In the leaked clip, Jason explores a Game Horde game store in Port Gellhorn.
  • However, the biggest takeaway is the addition of wearable AirPods and headphones that users can customize in different colors.
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It feels like CyberLeek will leak most of GTA 6 before the Extended Look premieres on Netflix at the end of this week. The 14th GTA 6 gameplay leak, titled “Game Store,” showcases a brand-new GTA 6 feature that allows you to wear AirPods-style earbuds and headphones as customizable cosmetics, where you can select different colors for both accessories.

The video features the GTA 6 protagonist Jason trying to purchase Cleff Headphones and Earbuds from the Game Horde game store in Port Gellhorn in the following customizable colors:

  • Black
  • White
  • Yellow
  • Red
  • Green
  • Purple

Since these are only cosmetic accessories, they will not provide any gameplay benefits as far as we can see. If you remember, Lucia in GTA 6 wears AirPods in one of the promotional screenshots with her relaxing in the pool. This means that both Jason and Lucia can wear headphones and AirPods in GTA 6 that players can customize.

GTA 6 screenshot featuring Jason and Lucia at Sarah's Salon, showing off new hairstyles.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Now, it’s unclear whether you’ll be able to listen to GTA 6’s songs while wearing headphones or AirPods. But even then, it’s still a cool little cosmetic feature that adds more personality.

For the rest of the video, Jason explores the Game Horde game store in Port Gellhorn, one of the major regions on the GTA 6 map. Jason uses binoculars to observe the game store’s physical offerings, including several parodies of real-world video games, consoles, and controllers.

There’s also a logo for a JS8 console outside the Game Horde store, which Jason focuses on with his binoculars. Obviously, this is CyberLeek’s attempt to draw attention to the resale market for physical video games and a response to GTA 6’s all-digital approach with its “physical” release.

Multiple arcade machines are also visible inside the game store, and we see an option pop up to play them. However, the biggest takeaway from the GTA 6 “Game Store” leak is the wearable headphones and AirPods as cosmetics.

For now, fans have their eyes peeled this week at the GTA 6 Extended Look as Rockstar hunts down the notorious leaker by sending subpoenas to Microsoft, X, and Discord.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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