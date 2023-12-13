Redmi Note 13 5G Series Coming to India on January 4

Xiaomi is all set to bring the Redmi Note 13 series to India after launching it in China recently. The new Redmi Note phones, which will succeed the Redmi Note 12 series (from last year) will launch on January 4, 2024. To recall, the company recently introduced the Redmi 13C series in India.

The announcement was made via an X post and there’s also a dedicated microsite for the same. The series consists of three models, the Redmi Note 13, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. We expect all three of them to launch in India. Xiaomi has just started teasing the phones and more details should be out soon. Gear up, India!



Redmi Note 13 Series: What to Expect?

Out of all the Redmi Note 13 models, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is the star of the show coming with a leather finish and a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of peak brightness, and more.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, clubbed with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The camera department includes a 200MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. It supports 120W fast charging, MIUI 14, dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

As for the Redmi Note 13 Pro, this is a slightly toned-down variant of the Note 13 Pro+ and comes with a non-curved screen. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and has support for a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. The vanilla Redmi Note 13 gets an AMOLED 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a 100MP primary snapper, among other things.

We are yet to know about the pricing and availability details of the upcoming Redmi Note 13 series in India but this should fall in the affordable-to-midrange category. We will keep you posted with details, so, stay tuned!