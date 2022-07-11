Red Magic 7S Series with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 18GB of RAM Launched

Nubia has introduced two new gaming smartphones called the Red Magic 7S and the Red Magic 7S Pro in China. The devices join the Red Magic 7 and the 7 Pro launched a few months back and come with attractive features like a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 18GB of RAM, a 165Hz display, and more. Check out all the details below.

Red Magic 7S: Specs and Features

The Red Magic 7S (even the RedMagic 7s Pro) looks similar to the Red Magic 7 series with some changes. The Red Magic 7S gets a vertically arranged rear camera setup. There’s also a transparent edition of the phone, which includes an RGB cooling fan.

The device sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, DC Dimming, and more. As mentioned earlier, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The phone comes with various gaming-centric features like ICE Magic Cooling System 9.0, 520Hz touch sampling rate shoulder triggers, and Magic GPU stable frame engine for rendering imaging syncing and more features.

It gets three rear cameras, including a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP under-the-display front snapper. The Red Magic 7S is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and a 165W GaN charger. The device runs Red Magic OS 5.5 based on Android 12. Additional details include dual speakers, DTS Sound, a 3.5mm audio jack, 5G support, and more.

Red Magic 7S Pro: Specs and Features

The Red Magic 7S Pro is similar to the Red Magic 7S but there are a few differences. The phone has a square-shaped camera hump with the rear cameras arranged in a circle. It also has a transparent edition with an RGB cooling fan.

Apart from the design, another difference is the 960Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display is the same, though. The chipset, as mentioned previously, is also the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This is coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The phone also comes with ICE Magic Cooling 10.0 and a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 135W fast charging support.

While the rear camera configuration is the same as the Red Magic 7S Pro, there’s a 16MP under-the-display selfie shooter. Other details are mostly the same.

Price and Availability

The Red Magic 7S series comes in -Dark Knight and Deuterium Front Transparent variants. The Red Magic 7S Pro also has Transformers Edition with a Bumblebee-inspired design. Here are the prices.

Red Magic 7S

8GB+128GB: CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 47,300)

12GB+256GB: CNY 4,799 (~ Rs 56,800)

12GB+256GB/Deuterium front transparent: CNY 4,899 (~ Rs57,900)

16GB+512GB/Deuterium front transparent: CNY 5,499 (~ Rs 65,000)

Red Magic 7S Pro

12GB+256GB: CNY 5,199 (~ Rs 61,500)

16GB+512GB: CNY 5,999 (~ Rs 71,000)

18GB+1TB: CNY 7,499 (~ Rs 88,700)

12GB+256GB/Deuterium front transparent: CNY 5,299 (~ Rs 62,700)

16GB+512GB/Transformers Edition: CNY 6,499 (~ Rs 76,900)

The phones are now up for pre-order and will be available to buy, starting July 14 in China.