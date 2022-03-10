Realme TechLife Watch S100, Neckband-Style Buds N100 Launched in India

Alongside the Realme 9 5G series, the company has also expanded its TechLife accessories ecosystem with the launch of a new smartwatch and neckband-style earphones. The Realme TechLife Watch S100 comes with a premium design, square dial, and amazing battery life. The Realme Buds N100, on the other hand, sport a neckband-style design, long battery life, and more. So let’s check out the features of both the products before moving to the price and availability details.

Realme TechLife Watch S100: Specs and Features

First, let’s talk about the new Realme Watch S100. It boasts a premium metallic finish with a single interaction button on the right edge and soft silicone straps. The smartwatch includes a large 1.69-inch color display with a 240 x 280-pixel resolution and up to 530 nits of peak brightness. Realme claims that the display delivers vivid colors and should easily be visible under sunlight. You can also customize the look of your watch with up to 110 watch faces.

Body temperature tracking on Realme Watch S100

Moving to the health-centric features, the highlight of the Realme Watch S100 is the ability to measure skin and body temperature. Plus, you also get the usual suspects, including 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. The smartwatch also enables users to track their sleep quality, with all the data recorded and visible in the Realme Link app. It also supports 24 sport modes, including walking, riding, football, yoga, and more.

The Realme Watch S100 includes a 260mAh battery that the company claims will deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. You also get all the standard smartwatch features like message notifications, music playback control, camera shutter, phone finder, alarms, and a lot more. Finally, the smartwatch carries an IP68 water resistance rating, which is great at its price point.

Realme TechLife Buds N100: Specs and Features

As for the Realme Buds N100, the company has used a flexible and soft silicone material for the neckband as well as the ear wings, which will provide additional support to the users. These earbuds come equipped with a 9.2mm Dynamic Bass driver, along with an aluminum sound chamber, to not only deliver powerful bass output but clean mids and high frequencies too.

Moreover, the Realme Buds N100 supports magnetic Bluetooth connection, much like the OnePlus Buds. That means you can just separate the magnetic earbuds to auto-connect the earbuds to your smartphone over Bluetooth 5.2. And you can then attach the earbuds back together to disconnect and power off the N100.

Also, the earbuds are IPX4 water resistant and can comfortably be used at the gym. Realme claims that the Buds N100 offers up to 17 hours of music playback at 50% volume on a single charge, which is pretty decent at its affordable price point.

Price and Availability

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 is priced at Rs 1,999 in India (introductory offer) and will go on sale starting from 14th March. It comes in two color variants, namely Black and Grey. You can buy the smartwatch and earbuds exclusively on Flipkart and Realme’s web store.

The Realme TechLife Buds N100, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299 in India and will go on sale from 15th March. You can choose between black and grey colorways for the neckband earphones. What are your thoughts on these TechLife products? Do let us know in the comments below.