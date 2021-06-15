Apart from launching the Realme GT 5G, Realme has also launched an AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner at its global event today. Dubbed the Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum, the home appliance is part of Realme’s newly introduced TechLife ecosystem and packs a ton of intelligent cleaning features.

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum: Key Features

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is essentially a two-in-one vacuum + mop device. So, the robot can suck the dirt from your rooms as well as mop them afterward. Moreover, it uses artificial intelligence and Realme’s new LiDAR Smart Mapping and Navigation system to detect surfaces, map areas, and navigate around your house smartly.

The vacuum cleaner boasts a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system. It uses 38 onboard sensors and cameras to conduct 360-degree laser scans in real-time. Moreover, the device has a 98% accuracy when it comes to mapping areas and uses its intelligent system to choose the optimal path for cleaning certain areas.

Furthermore, you can create customized cleaning plans for each of the rooms of your house using the companion app. Thanks to this, you can initiate the cleaning of your room remotely using your smartphone, and the Realme Robot Vacuum will do the rest. Plus, the device also supports Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Realme Robot Vacuum comes with Intelligent Surface Adaption technology, enabling it to detect a surface in real-time and automatically increase or decrease its suction speed and brush speed. Speaking of suction, the Realme vacuum can suck dust up to a speed of 3,000Pa while maintaining a low sound of up to 55dB.

The device also includes a 300ml Smart Electron Water tank for mopping purposes. It is essentially a micro-control water pump that has 4 water outlet speeds to help users clean unique home environments. There is also a 600ml detachable dust collector.

The vacuum packs a big 5,200mAh battery inside that can power the device for up to 5 hours. Moreover, the device comes with auto-recharge and auto-resume functionalities, making the task of cleaning big houses much easier.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum comes for €379 (~Rs 33,645). It comes in a black-colored finish and is available to buy from Realme’s official global online store. However, it is worth mentioning that the company is currently shipping the vacuum cleaner to select countries. This includes Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Portugal.