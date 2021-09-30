Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum and Air Purifier Launched in India

Realme has expanded its smart home product lineup in India with the launch of a new robot vacuum, handheld vacuum cleaner, and air purifier under the Realme Techlife branding. Check out the key specifications and pricing of Realme’s new product offerings below.

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is a 2-in-1 vacuum with a 50W motor and mopping functionality. It uses a LiDAR smart mapping and navigation system capable of 360-degree real-time laser scans and 0.01-meter square zone identification and avoidance. According to Realme, you can merge, split, and name the partitions on the map after the first complete cleaning cycle. You also have the option to customize the cleaning sequence, suction, wash outlet, and speed for each area.

With its surface adaptation technology, the robot vacuum can automatically increase suction and speed on surfaces like carpets and wall edges. Moreover, the micro-control pump in the tank can dispense water with four outlet speeds — Dry, Minimum, Normal, and Maximum. You also get support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants here. Completely charging the vacuum takes 6 hours and you get up to 300 minutes of usage.

Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Realme’s handheld vacuum cleaner, on the other hand, equips a 140W motor with 10,500RPM and offers a maximum suction power of 9.5KPa. A HEPA filter is present onboard to capture microscopic dust and allergens. Moreover, it comes with an auto-rotating floor brush that rotates at 2200 RPM for dirt collection. You can use different brushes for different scenarios, say, cleaning the furniture. You also have the option to remove the dust cup and wash the filter.

The vacuum cleaner has a 2200mAh battery that Realme promises should be sufficient for cleaning a 120-meter square area on a single charge. To keep track of the battery level, Realms has used 5 LED light indicators in the product.

Realme TechLife Air Purifier

Encroaching into another segment where Xiaomi has a strong presence, Realme has also launched an air purifier today. It equips HEPA H12 filter that promises to offer 99.5% filtration efficiency when it comes to micron particles and PM2.5 pollutants including dust and pollen. According to the company, the air purifier takes 14.4 minutes to purify a 30 cubic meter room. The CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of the air purifier is 330 cubic meters per hour, which Realme claims will cover a 419 square feet room.

Realme TechLife Air Purifier offers five fan modes namely Normal, Soft, Strong, Sleep, and Auto mode. With sleep mode, the noise level goes down to up to 46db. You also get a real-time air quality indicator in the air purifier with light indicators.

Price and Availability

Realme Robot Vacuum is priced at Rs. 24,999 and will be available from October 3 on Flipkart and Realme store. The early access sale is at 12 AM on October 2 and it will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 19,999. Coming to the handheld vacuum cleaner, you can purchase it at Rs. 7,999 from Flipkart and mainline stores. The first sale is on October 2 at 12 AM at Rs. 7,499.

Realme’s Air Purifier costs Rs. 7,999 and is available from October 3. You can purchase it for Rs. 6,999 during the festive sale.