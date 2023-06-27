Realme Narzo 60 Series Launching in India Next Week

After a few teasers, Realme has now revealed that it will launch the Narzo 60 series in India next week. The series, which will succeed the Narzo 50 phones, comprises the Narzo 60 5G and the Narzo 60 Pro 5G phones. Have a look at what’s incoming.

Realme Narzo 60 Series Launching Soon

The Realme Narzo 60 and the Narzo 60 Pro will launch in India on July 6 at 12 pm. This will be a virtual event and you will be able to get details on the launch via the company’s website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms.

Realme hasn’t revealed a lot of information about its new Narzo 60 phones but there are a few confirmed details to look at. For one, the phones will come with a curved display with a ‘finest 61-degree arch.’ The phones will also feature a vegan textured design for a premium look. The #realmenarzo60Series5G is bringing next-gen to a whole new level with a revolutionary Martian Horizon Design!#Missionnarzo@amazonIN



We also have a look at the Narzo 60’s Martian Horizon design in orange. This also confirms the presence of up to 100MP cameras. The company also banks on the devices’ storage capabilities; the Narzo 60 series is said to have the ability to hold more than 2,50,000 photos, implying that there could be 256GB of storage or even a 1TB of option available. This will be a first for the Narzo range.

As for the other specs, it is likely that the Narzo 60 will be a Realme 11 5G rebadged version and come with a 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, and Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, among other things. The Realme Narzo 60 series will be available via Amazon and could start at under Rs 20,000.

Since the launch is a few days away, it would be best to wait until then for proper details. Stay tuned to this space and do let us know if you are excited about the launch in the comments section below.