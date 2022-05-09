Realme Narzo 50 5G Phones Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Realme is all set to expand its Narzo 50 series, and this time, it plans on introducing new Narzo 50 5G smartphones in India. The company has officially teased the launch of these phones and also hinted at a few details. This comes after the recent launch of the Narzo 50A Prime in India. Here are the details.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series Coming Soon

Realme has revealed that it will add two new 5G phones in the Narzo 50 lineup, both of which fall in different price segments. The company has made a dedicated microsite for the launch of the new series as well. Raise the level! 🎮



The #realmenarzo50 5G Series is coming soon, loaded with more power and sharp precision.#Mighty5GGameOn



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/lKK7mCecDi— realme (@realmeIndia) May 9, 2022

While the company is yet to reveal the name or more details about the upcoming Narzo smartphones, it has confirmed that they “will feature more powerful 5G processors, sleek design, amazing display, and faster charging.“

That said, we also have access to some of the possible specs of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 5G phones. A recent leak hints that the Narzo 50 5G will sport a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

It might house dual rear cameras rated at 13MP and 2MP, along with an 8MP selfie shooter. A 4,800mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 are also expected to be a part of the device. The Narzo 50 5G is also expected to support virtual RAM.

As for the design, it is speculated to come with a GT 2-like design, with two big camera housings placed in a rectangular bump, along with a punch-hole screen. Here’s a look at the Narzo 50 5G design.

Image: 91Mobiles

However, details regarding the other Narzo 50 5G phone remain unknown. Plus, there’s no word on when the phones will launch but we can expect it to happen really soon. We shall keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned.

In addition, it is revealed that the Narzo phones will now be made available via Amazon India too for the phones to reach more people in the country. The series was previously exclusive to Flipkart.