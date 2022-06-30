Realme GT NEO 3 Thor Love and Thunder Edition Coming on July 7

Realme often introduces special editions of smartphones and it’s time for a new limited edition of the Realme GT Neo 3. The company has revealed that it will launch the GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition in July in India as part of its collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition Incoming

Realme has revealed that the GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition will launch on July 7. The smartphone will support 150W fast charging, which is also an option for the standard GT Neo 3 model. This is expected to reach 50% charge in just 5 minutes. Brace yourself for a thunderbolt, as the #NEOSpeedAwakens with lightning thunder!



The World’s Fastest Charging flagship is coming in a brand new #realmeGTNEO3 Thor: Love & Thunder Limited Edition.



Stay tuned!



Know more: https://t.co/mudnlteEdh pic.twitter.com/RncjvX3aIG— realme (@realmeIndia) June 30, 2022

However, there’s no word on what the phone will look like. We might get to see a glimpse soon, though. We can expect Thor-themed wallpapers and more freebies alongside. This comes in addition to the recently introduced GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition, which is inspired by the popular anime series Naruto. To recall, Realme has collaborated with Marvel Studios previously as well with the launch of the Realme X Spider-Man Edition.

The rest of the specs will be the same. The Thor Edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 will be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. To recall, the GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and more. While the original model supports up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, we can expect the Thor Edition to come in a single 12GB+256GB configuration.

On the camera front, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tele-macro camera. The front camera stands at 16MP. There’s a 4,500mAh battery and support for Realme UI 3.1 based on Android 12. Additional details include an X-linear motor, a 9-layer tempered VC liquid cooling system, NFC, and more.

Details like the price and availability still remain unknown and we shall get this information on July 7. So, if you are interested in the new Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition, stay tuned for further updates. Do share your thoughts on this in the comments below.