Ever since the launch of the Realme GT in China back in March earlier this year, the Indian community has been curious to know when this device will land in India. Well, we finally have a Realme GT India launch date – August 18. So yeah, two weeks from now, Realme will launch its much-awaited flagship smartphone in India.

Realme GT India Launch Date

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the Realme GT India launch date in the latest episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube. Alongside the standard GT, the company will also be bringing the Realme GT Master Edition to the country on August 18. You can check out the YouTube video (go to 5:16 mark) right here:

Realme GT: Key Specs and Features

The Realme GT’s design is inspired by sports cars. It will be available in two back panel finishes. The signature yellow vegan leather variant will be joined by models with glass back panels. On the front, you have a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

Under the hood, Realme GT is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s a 4,5000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support onboard. The device runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

As for the cameras, the device includes a triple camera system at the back. There is a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera onboard. Even though it’s a flagship, you get a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard and a USB-C port for charging.

As for the pricing, the device is priced starting at €449 (~Rs. 39,850) in Europe. A lot of users, as per Sheth, have been requesting to price the flagship under Rs. 30,000 in India. Well, Sheth has clarified that it’s really difficult to price the device at much lower prices. So yeah, we know that Realme GT will be available to buy at a price over Rs. 30,000 in the country. With that said, stay tuned for more updates.