Realme C51 with 33W Fast Charging Launched Under Rs 10,000

Realme has introduced a new budget phone as part of its C series in India. The new Realme C51 appears like a package deal with an attractive design, fast charging capabilities, and support for a high refresh rate, that too, at under Rs 10,000. Have a look at the details below.

Realme C51: Specs and Features

The Realme C51 has a Stylish Glittering Design and comes with a sleek body. It can be bought in Mint Green and Carbon Black colors. It features a 6.4-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 540 nits of brightness, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%. The waterdrop notch can also be converted into a Mini Capsule (seen on the Realme C55 and the C53) and showcases the battery status, some notifications, and more.

The phone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset and is equipped with 4GB of RAM (with additional 4GB of extended RAM) and 64GB of storage. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, making it the first to support this charging speed in the segment. This is claimed to provide a 50% charge in about 28 minutes.

There’s a 50MP AI primary camera, along with a depth sensor. The selfie shooter stands at 5MP. The Realme C51 comes with camera features like Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face Recognition, Filters, Bokeh Effect Control, and much more.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM card slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme C51 comes in a single 4GB+64GB RAM+Storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 8,999. Its early bird sale will start today between 6 pm and 8 pm and the first sale will begin on September 11 via Flipkart, the company’s website, and leading retail stores.

You can avail of a discount of Rs 500 with the use of HDFC, SBI, and ICICI bank cards, bringing the price down to Rs 8,499. So, will you buy the latest affordable smartphone by Realme? Let us know in the comments below.