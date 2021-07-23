Alongside its next-gen Realme Watch 2 series, the Chinese giant has also launched new audio products in India. This includes the neckband-style Realme Buds Wireless 2 series and Realme Buds Q2 Neo TWS earbuds. So, let’s take a closer look at the newest audio accessories from Realme before moving to their price and availability details.

New Realme Audio Products Launched in India

Realme Buds Wireless 2

Starting with the higher-end Realme Buds Wireless 2 series, it was first launched in the Malaysian market earlier this year. It is a successor to Realme Buds Wireless, launched last year, and boasts 13.5mm bass boost drivers and tuned in collaboration with the EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers.

It comes with an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance and packs high-end features such as active noise cancelation (ANC) and Vocplus AI noise cancelation for calls. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 can cancel up to 25dB of noise while listening to music, and its Vocplus AI leverages computational analysis of the auditory environment and deep learning to offer a background-noise-free environment during calls.

As for connectivity, the Buds Wireless 2 comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, and LDAC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. Thanks to the LDAC codec, you can enjoy lossless audio on Apple Music using these earphones. Plus, it offers 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. A 10-minute charge can provide users with 12 hours of listening time with the ANC turned off and volume at 50% on AAC codec, while 8 hours of playback with ANC turned on and 50% volume on LDAC codec. It comes in two color variants – Grey and Yellow.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

Coming to the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, it is essentially a lower-end variant of the Realme Buds Wireless 2. Unlike its elder sibling, the Buds Wireless 2 Neo packs smaller 11.2mm bass boost drivers and offers an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. It, however, does not support ANC.

It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity and offers up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. It takes 2 hours to fully charge the pair. However, users can get 2 hours of music playback at 50% volume with a 10-minute charge. It comes in three color options – black, green, and blue.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo Launched in India

Coming to the Realme Buds Q2 Neo, these essentially are a pair of entry-level TWS earbuds. It comes with 10mm dynamic drivers that feature PEEK and TPU polymer diaphragms with support for Bass Boost+ audio enhancement technology.

The TWS earbuds also support a dedicated Game Mode that offers a low latency of 88ms to improve the gaming experience. Moreover, it has touch controls for music playback, receiving or ending calls, and turn on/ off the Game Mode. Plus, it also boasts environmental noise cancelation (ENC) that blocks background noises and enhances the voice of the users during calls. As for connectivity, the Realme Buds Q2 Neo comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Turning to the battery life, the Buds Q2 Neo will be able to provide 20 hours of total battery life combined with the portable charging case. The earbuds will be able to deliver 5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Also, a quick 10-minute charge session of the earbuds will provide 2 hours of listening time. It comes in two color variants – black and blue.

Price and Availability

Coming to the prices of the new audio accessories from Realme, you can find the prices of the Realme Buds Wireless 2 series and the Realme Buds Q2 Neo in India right below.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 – Rs 2,299 (Early Bird Offer – Rs 1,999)

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo – Rs 1,499 (Early Bird Offer – Rs 1,399)

Realme Buds Q2 Neo – Rs 1,599 (Early Bird Offer – Rs 1,299)

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Wireless 2 Neo will be available to buy from Realme’s website, Flipkart, and offline retailers from July 26, whereas the Realme Buds Q2 Neo will go on sale from July 29.