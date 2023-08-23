Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro Introduced in India at Under Rs 5,000

Alongside the Realme 11 5G series, Realme has also introduced the new Buds Air 5 TWS series in India. This contains the Buds Air 5 and the Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds coming with support for ANC, a 6-mic setup, and much more at under Rs 5,000. Have a look at the details.

Realme Buds Air 5 Series: Specs and Features

Both the Realme Buds Air 5 and the Buds Air 5 Pro come with an in-ear design and compact oval-shaped charging case. Starting with the Buds Air 5 Pro, there’s support for coaxial dual drivers (an 11mm Bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter), a combination that can have clearer vocals and deeper bass, comparable with a high-end TWS.

The earbuds support 50dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), coupled with 4000Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation, which can help in up to 33% increased noise cancellation. There are six microphones, which also support noise cancellation during calls. Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation will help in noise reduction according to the surroundings and the type of noise.

The Buds Air 5 Pro can provide up to 40 hours of playback time and has a 520mAh battery for the earbuds and a 460mAh one for the case. You also get Type-C fast charging, which can offer up to 7 hours of listening time in about 10 minutes. The earbuds also come with Hi-Res Audio Professional Certificate and use LDAC HD Audio Codec. Plus, there’s support for the Personalized Audio Algorithm for sound customization and 360° Spatial Audio effects. Additionally, the TWS gets features like Dual-device Connection 2.0 feature and comes in Astral Black and Sunrise Beige colors.

Realme Buds Air 5

The Realme Buds Air 5 also comes with support for 50dB ANC with 4000Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation and a 6-mic setup. There are 12.4mm drivers and a Dynamic bass boost feature to tune the bass performance as per your need.

The Buds Air 5 can provide up to 38 hours of listening time and also comes with fast charging for up to 7 hours of music time in 10 minutes. It also offers 45ms low latency (useful during gaming) and supports Dolby Atmos. The earbuds will be available in Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White color options.

The Realme Buds Air 5 series comes with Google Fast Pair, touch controls, Bluetooth 5.3, and an IPX5 rating.

Price and Availability

The Realme Buds Air 5 is priced at Rs 3,699 and the Buds Air 5 Pro retail at Rs 4,999. While the Buds Air 5 will be available via Flipkart and the company’s website, starting August 26, the Buds Air 5 Pro will be up for grabs via Flipkart, Amazon, and the company’s website from August 29. You can get up to Rs 500 off too.