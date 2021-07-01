Along with the DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless earphones, Realme has launched new personal-care products as well as a pair of earphones in India. This includes two beard trimmers, a hairdryer, and the Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones. So, let’s take a look at each of the products that Realme launched in India today.

New Realme Products Launched in India

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus and Realme Beard Trimmer

Starting off, Realme has launched an electronic beard trimmer that enables users to easily trim and shape their beards as per their needs. There are two variants — the higher-end Realme Beard Trimmer Plus and a standard Realme Beard Trimmer.

The Realme Beard Trimmer Plus comes with 40 beard length settings with the ability to achieve 0.5mm precision using a 20mm and a 10mm limit comb. On the other hand, the non-plus variant comes with 20 length settings using only a 10mm limit comb.

The Beard Trimmer Plus also boasts 2 self-sharpening stainless steel blades, which users do not have to replace ever, to carve out their preferred beard style. The standard Realme Beard Trimmer packs only one stainless blade.

Coming to the battery life, both the standard variant and Beard Trimmer Plus can run for 120 minutes on a single charge. They come with a USB-C port for charging and can also be used wirelessly or by connecting to a power source. Plus, they both have a safety travel lock that prevents them to turn on while inside travel luggage.

However, a key difference between the two is the water resistance capability. While the standard Realme Beard Trimmer only comes with a washable blade, the Plus variant boasts an IPX7 certification for water resistance. This makes the Realme Beard Trimmer Plus almost completely washable.

Coming to the prices of the products, the Realme Beard Trimmer Plus is priced at Rs 1,999. The lower-end, non-plus model, on the other hand, comes at Rs 1,299.

Realme Hair Dryer

The Realme Hair Dryer features a premium and minimalistic design and comes in clear white color. It can dry long-length hair in just five minutes by using 1,400W of power. It has a motor that delivers enough power to spin the internal fan up to 19,000 rpm (rounds per minute) to deliver a quick-drying experience. This allows the device to blow hot air at up to 13.8m per second.

The Realme Hair Dryer also comes with an Advanced Negative Ions generator to prevent the generation of static electricity on the hair that can damage the cuticles. The negative ion generator can generate up to 20 million negative ions per cubic centimeter to make the hair dry and stronger.

The Realme Hair Dryer has two modes for blowing hot air – Soft Wind Mode and Strong Wind Mode, which can be switched using the power button. Additionally, there is a button that generates cold air as well.

Coming to the price, the Realme Hair Dryer will be sold for Rs 1,999 in India.

Realme Buds 2 Neo

Coming to the last product, Realme Buds 2 Neo is a wired earphone that comes with a trendy design. It has an 11.2mm dynamic audio driver that can deliver high-end, bass-focused audio performance. The earphones also come with a tangle-free cable, a right-angled 3.5mm connector, and an HD mic.

It comes in two color variants – a black model with yellow accents and a new blue color variant. The Buds 2 Neo is priced at Rs 499.

Availability

Coming to the availability of the new Realme TechLife products, all of them will become available to buy from July 5 on Flipkart and Realme’s official online store. You can check out the products on Realme’s official website from their corresponding links above.