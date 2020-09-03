If you thought Realme was gunning for Xiaomi only in the smartphone segment, then the launch of the company’s first-ever suitcase, Realme Adventurer Luggage, in India shows its commitment to growing the lifestyle portfolio. The company first launched this suitcase in China, alongside the Realme X7 series, a couple of days ago.

Price and Availability

The Realme Adventurer Luggage has been priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. It will be available to buy in three colorways – blue, black, and yellow. The suitcase will go on sale starting from 10th September via Realme.com.

Realme Adventurer Luggage: Features

The Realme Adventurer Luggage is 20-inches in size and boasts a 36-liter capacity. It’s constructed with German Bayer’s three-layer composite polycarbonate material, which offers 40% more strength and higher impact resistance compared to the ABS material.

The suitcase is equipped with an Mg-Al alloy handle with four height adjustments, up to 103cms, and 60mm wheels (four in number) with 360-degree free rotation. These large wheels are made of highly elastic material, with the total weight of the suitcase adding up to 3.1 kilograms.

As is expected from suitcases these days, the 36-liter capacity has been divided into 2 compartments with reliable lining and zippers. Realme touts that the rounded corners will enable travelers to stuff in 4 extra T-shirts into their luggage.

The most important thing while traveling will, however, have to be the safety of your belonging. Therefore, you have a TSA-approved number lock and industry-standard YKK zippers. You will also find a stand on the side of the suitcase to protect it against wear and tear while you’re not strolling around with it. Realme also claims that it has conducted extensive tests, including drop, roll, corrosion, and other tests to ensure its durability.

Alongside the suitcase, the company also unveiled the Rs. 999 Realme Tote Bag 2 to add some pizzaz to your travel or outings. It is made out of high-quality matte TPU with a reflective coating on top to uphold your privacy. The Tote Bag 2 has a 12-liter capacity and will enable you to carry up to 6 kilograms of goods at once. There is a built-in pocket on the interior and a magnetic lock at the top for added safety.