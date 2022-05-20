Qualcomm Unveils New XR2-Powered Wireless AR Headset Reference Design for OEMs

Qualcomm stepped foot into the extended reality (XR) segment in the market back in 2018 with the unveiling of its XR1 platform for AR and VR headsets. Earlier this year, we saw the company partner with Microsoft to develop a custom chip for future AR glasses. Now, at its recent Snapdragon launch event in China, Qualcomm has introduced a new “Wireless AR Smart Viewer” reference design powered by its XR2 platform. Check out the details below to find out more.

Qualcomm Wireless AR Smart Viewer Design for OEMs

During its much-anticipated launch event, where the company announced the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoCs, Qualcomm unveiled its new Wireless AR Smart Viewer reference design for its OEM partners. The new Wireless AR Smart Viewer comes with a 40% thinner design and is powered by Qualcomm’s 5G-supported XR2 platform.

In an official press release, Qualcomm mentions that its new AR reference hardware has been developed by China-based company Goertek and has a more ergonomically balanced weight distribution for increased comfort.

It features dual micro-OLED binocular displays, providing UHD-quality content at a 90Hz refresh rate to each eye. The wireless AR headgear also has dual monochrome cameras and an RGB sensor to enable six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head and hand tracking to deliver an accurate-yet-immersive AR experience to users.

However, the highlight of the new Wireless AR Smart Viewer is its wireless functionalities and low latency of less than 3ms. To achieve these, Qualcomm integrated its powerful XR2 platform into the device, combining it with its FastConnect 6900 system. As a result, the new AR hardware reference device supports Wi-Fi 6/ 6E and the latest Bluetooth technologies to allow users to get the fastest commercially available speeds and increased range.

Furthermore, Qualcomm has added new FastConnect XR Software Suite system integrators and application drivers to the device to improve M2R2P (motion-to-render-to-photon) latency, avoid unwanted interferences, and reduce jitter when experiencing AR content. It also comes with purpose-built low power modes to deliver low-latency performance for low power operations and sustained XR experiences.

With this, Qualcomm aims to establish the base for developing premium, wireless AR headsets powered by its XR2 platform. According to the company, the new reference design will enable “OEMs to build the next generation of untethered augmented reality (AR) to enable immersive experiences that unlock the metaverse” and help scale AR to the masses.

As for the availability, Qualcomm adds that its Wireless AR Smart Viewer reference design is currently available to select partners. But, the company confirmed to make it available for other OEMs in the coming months. So, what do you think about Qualcomm’s new Wireless AR Smart Viewer? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.